Two robbers on a motorcycle can be seen robbing civilians in broad daylight in Malir Saudabad

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two robbers on a motorcycle can be seen robbing civilians in broad daylight in Malir Saudabad area of the port city of Karachi, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by Dunya News, the faces of the suspects can be seen clearly yet police had failed to arrest them.

It merits mention here that robbery incidents have increased to an alarming level in the city and the citizens claim that the police has taken no action against the criminals.