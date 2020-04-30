Karachi: Four dacoits attempt to rob citizen

Four robbers on two motorcycles tried to a rob citizen in daylight on Wednesday in P and T Society

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four robbers on two motorcycles tried to rob a citizen in broad daylight on Wednesday in P and T Society area of the port city, Dunya News obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

According to details, the robbers surrounded the citizen as soon as he stopped his motorcycle but the active mindedness of the citizen helped him as he ran into the bank.

It can also be seen in the footage that after the failed attempt, the robbers could not start one of their bikes.

It merits mention here that the robberies have increased by a great deal in Karachi as the police has failed to curb these incidents and arrest those involved.