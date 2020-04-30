Layyah: Wanted criminal killed in police encounter

An alleged police encounter took place in Layyah in which a suspected murderer was killed

LAYYAH (Dunya News) – An alleged police encounter took place in Layyah in which a suspected murderer was killed, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the deceased who was identified as Sajjad alias Sajji was suspected to be involved in murders of three police officials and was wanted in 17 cases to Dera Ghazi Khan Police.

The police officials told that the police and the criminals exchanged fire for around one hour where the deceased was killed by his own partner’s bullet.

The official also said that Sajjad’s partners fled the scene and police are conducting a search operation to arrest them.