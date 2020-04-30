Man shot dead in alleged police firing in Karachi

The heirs said that initially the police were showing ignorance of the incident.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A young man was shot dead in alleged firing by the police officials at Sohrab Goth Shafiq Colony last night.

According to Ismail’s family, the 28-year-old was on his way to factory after having lunch when he became a victim to the firing of police officers.

The heirs said that initially the police were showing ignorance of the incident. However, a case was registered after their protest and both the officers were arrested.

Ismail was married and a father of four children. He had started working in a factory after losing his business. The family has demanded justice.

