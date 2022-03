Four dead including woman and her three children shot dead in Shampur area of Gujrat

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Four dead including woman and her three children shot dead in Shampur area of Gujrat, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the brother in law of the woman had murdered the victim and her children after an alleged domestic dispute.

On receiving report, the police reached the spot and arrested the suspect and launched legal action against him.