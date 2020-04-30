Karachi: Three accused killed in alleged police encounter

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) police in New Karachi killed three accused in an alleged encounter.

According to SSP AVLC Tariq Nawaz, the group of accused snatched the car near Allah Din Park. With the help of tracker, the police traced the accused and the vehicle.

The suspects opened fire when stopped by police and tried to flee. In retaliation, three suspects in a car were killed in the encounter. Inayat, Ghulam Mustafa and Javed Bugti were among those killed.

On the other hand, a man was killed in an alleged firing by the police near Sohrab Goth Al-Asif Square during a raid on a report of drug dealers in the river.

According to the police, there was an exchange of fire between the drug dealers and the police. As per the initial reports, the young man was killed by the drug dealers.