Different firing incidents claim two lives in Karachi

Two dead and one other injured in three different firing incidents in different parts of Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two people died and one other received injuries in three different firing incidents in different parts of the port city of Karachi, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to details, one person identified as Salman, died after being shot in Ancholi Society, Noorani Ground while the second succumbed to injuries after being shot several times in Korangi, Godam Chowrangi. One person was shifted to the hospital in injured condition after being shot in Lyari, sources told.

It merits mention here that amid the rising number of such cases, the police have failed to curb the menace while people continue to live in fear.

On the other hand, police claims they have injured a robber after an alleged encounter near a graveyard in North Karachi.