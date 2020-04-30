Noor Muqaddam’s father appeals IHC to increase Jaffer’s sentence

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)—An appeal has been filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC) to extend the sentence of Zahir Jaffer who is the main culprit of Noor Muqaddam murder.

The appeal was filed by Noor’s father Shaukat Muqaddam who pleaded IHC that besides the presence of digital evidence of the murder, the culprit has been handed with a short sentence.

The petition also demanded to increase the sentence of other two culprits Muhammad Jan and Muhammad Iftikhar.

Lawyer Shah Khawar submitted these three petitions on the behalf of Shaukat Muqaddam.

It is to be noted that Zahir Jaffer was earlier sentenced 25 years of imprisonment along with death penalty while the staff of Zahir Jaffer were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment each.