Three robbers arrested by police after alleged encounters in New Karachi and Shah Latif Town, Karach

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Three robbers arrested by police after alleged encounters in New Karachi and Shah Latif Town, areas of Karchi, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to the police, the robbers were arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire between the two.

The police also told that they have recovered arms and stolen motorcycles from the accused.