FIA arrest fake license making group

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a fake license making group in an operation.

According to FIA, the Investigation authority conducted an operation that led to the arrest of a group involved in making fake weapon license and driving license.

It was further revealed by FIA that the arrested group used to make fake International driving license as well. In addition to that they had managed to arrange a fake verification on the website.

Numerous fake licenses and other items were also recovered from the custody of the arrested group by FIA.

