Police: Man killed after chase tied to slaying of spa worker

ALBUQUERQUE (AP) — Albuquerque police say a man killed when shot after a Feb. 25 police chase has been identified as the person who killed a spa worker 10 days earlier.

According to Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, evidence from fingerprints, surveillance video and a reported admission by Raphael Marquez to another person tied Marquez to the killing at the Canna Spa Massage.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Marquez was shot near Belen during an encounter with law enforcement officers following a pursuit on Interstate 25 as investigators sought him in connection with a crime spree.

A police statement said Marquez also was a person of interest in a Dec. 24 homicide and that evidence connects him to that killing.

A timeline released by police said Marquez also was sought in several other incidents, including a break-in at a business and home burglaries.