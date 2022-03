Two armed robbers snatched motorcycle of a man and managed to flee the scene.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Street crime has seen a rapid surge in Zamanabad area of the port city as two incidents took place within a day.

According to details, two armed robbers snatched motorcycle of a man and managed to flee the scene.

Meanwhile, robbers snatched Rs20,000 as well as a mobile from a a poor salesman.

Amid the rising number of such cases, the police have failed to curb the menace while people continue to live in fear.