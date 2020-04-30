Man kills wife and three others in Islamabad

Man has killed four people including his wife, father in law and brother in law in G-6,1, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Man has killed four people including his wife, father in law and brother in law in sector G-6,1 of the capitol territory, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the suspect shot his wife, who is identified as Raheela, and other in-laws at their residence resulting in their deaths.

Police teams reached the spot and arrested the killer from the crime scene and also recovered the murder weapon.

The police told that the suspect is a Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) official.