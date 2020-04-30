Mother, daughter shot dead in Karachi

It is being suspected that the incident was a result of personal grudge.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A mother and daughter were shot dead within the boundaries of their house in Karachi.

According to sources, the dead bodies of the girl and her mother were found from the house in Nazimabad area of Karachi. Both of them have been shot on the head.

As per the statement of DSP Nazimabad no one in the neighborhood heard the sound of firing. The housemaid has informed police when she got there for work.

Husband of the woman killed in the incident had two wives. He rarely used to visit his first wife and stepdaughter.

The police have launched investigation. While police have found two bullet cases from the scene and also obtained the CCTV footage. It is being suspected that the incident was a result of personal grudge.

