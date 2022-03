Dead body of three years old boy who was kidnapped fifteen days ago, was recovered from the fields

FEFROZEWALA (Dunya News) – The dead body of three years old boy who was kidnapped fifteen days ago, was recovered from fields in Ferozewala, Dunya News reported on Monday.

Police recovered the body of the child and shifted it to the nearby hospital and inquiry is underway to arrest the culprits.

The police suspects that the minor was raped before being brutally murdered.