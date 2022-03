A guest was shot and died by the aerial firing of the groom at a wedding event in Sadiqabad

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) – A guest was shot and died by the aerial firing of the groom at a wedding event in Sadiqabad, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to details, the body of the deceased was shifted to the hospital.

The incidents of aerial firing are rising by every passing day but the law enforcement agencies have failed to curb this menace which claims innocent lives.