LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Sessions Court has extended the interim bail of Tik Toker Bhola Record till March 8 in the rape case of a girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Mumtaz heard the Tik Toker Bola Record’s plea for interim bail. The lawyer of the accused told the court that he had called the investigator of Ghalib Market Police Station three times but he was busy due to PSL matches.

On which the court remarked that do not take undue advantage of the law. The accused should be interrogated. Sessions Court has restrained police to arrest the accused. The rape case has been registered against Tik Toker Bhola Record in Ghalib Market Police Station.

The accused pleaded to the court that the girl had filed a false case and that the court may restrain the police from arrest. The court ordered the accused to be involved in the interrogation and adjourned the hearing of the case till March 8.

