One killed as decoits attempt to rob cash van

One killed as security guards foiled a robbery attempt at a private company’s cash van in Korangi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One killed as security guards foiled a robbery attempt at a private company’s cash van in Korangi, area of Karachi.

According to the CCTV footage obtained by Dunya News, robbers dressed up in police uniforms can be seen trying to rob a cash van of a private company.

The security staff of the company resisted the robbery attempt and saved seven million rupees.

It was reported that the van driver identified as Ashok lost his life in an exchange of fire between the robbers and the security guards.

The police reached the spot later and started investigation.