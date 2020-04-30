Police register more than 300 cases of robbery in Lahore

24 people were looted on gunpoint at different places on the highway.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police has registered more than 300 incidents of robbery by dacoits and thieves on the last day of February 2022.

During the past 24 hours, three women and a minor became victims of physical abuse in Lahore. In 209 incidents of robbery, items worth more than ten million have been snatched away. Robbers broke into 14 houses and shops.

According to police record, 24 people were looted on gunpoint at different places on the highway. The dacoits broke into three houses and a shop. 59 cases of motorcycle theft and snatching were registered. Four vehicles have been stolen in the last 24 hours in the city, while the police have registered cases of all the incidents.

