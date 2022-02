Unidentified men set fire to a hut in Sohrab Goth of port city after its residents did not vacate

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Unidentified men set fire to a hut in Sohrab Goth area of port city after its residents allegedly did not vacate the land.

According to details, the fire resulted in death of two children. Mother of the deceased children staged a protest by placing the burnt body of one child outside the Karachi Press Club.

The mother accused that the suspects poured petrol on her kids and set them on fire. The children sold water in busses to earn their livelihood, told the mother.