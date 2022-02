A firing incident claimed the life of a youth near Mominabad mosque in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A firing incident claimed the life of a youth near Mominabad mosque in Karachi.

According to details, the body of the deceased who was identified as Zeeshan, was shifted to the hospital.

While on the other hand, a woman was shot and injured in the New Golimar area of the port city.

As per sources, the victim was shifted to the hospital by the rescue teams and police launched further inquiry into the incident.