ANF recovers drugs worth millions of rupees during operation in Quetta.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) intelligence personnel recovered drugs worth millions of rupees from a vehicle and arrested two suspects during an operation conducted on the National Highway near Pishin.

According to the ANF spokesman, the ANF Intelligence personnel carried an operation, acting on a tip-off and recovered 60 kilograms of hashish expertly hidden in the secret compartments, seats and doors of a vehicle.

During the operation, two residents of Pishin were arrested. While an investigation has been launched after a case was registered against them under the Anti-Narcotics Act. The drugs seized in the operation were being smuggled into the country.

