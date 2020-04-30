The Noor Muqadam murder case has become an example of speedy trial and timely justice.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The trial of Noor Muqadam murder case continued for four months and eight days in the District and Sessions Court of the Federal Capital Territory. What happened in this case?

The Noor Muqadam murder case has become an example of speedy trial and timely justice. During the case proceedings, 19 witnesses of the case appeared in 25 hearings before the court and the court pronounced its verdict of sentencing prime accused Zahir Jaffer to death and imprisonment in four months and eight days.

On July 20, 2021, the main accused Zahir Jaffer was arrested and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan took notice of Noor Muqadam’s murder on July 23, while on July 24, parents of the accused Zahir Jaffer and Ismat Adamji were nominated in the case.

On August 2, 2021, the main accused Zahir Jaffer was sent to jail on judicial remand after completion of physical remand and on August 5, the Sessions Court rejected bail application of Zahir Jaffer’s parents while the Interior Ministry placed the names all the accused in the case in the ECLon August 10.

The challan of Noor Muqadam murder case was presented on September 9, 2021 and the main accused Zahir Jaffer confessed to killing Noor Muqaddamon September 11. On September 29, Islamabad High Court rejected the bail pleas of Zahir Jaffer and Ismat Adamji, while all accused, including Zahir Jaffer, were indictedon October 14.

On October 18, the Supreme Court granted bail to Zahir Jaffer’s mother. On October 20, Zahir Jaffer filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the charged sheet which was rejected.

On November 3, the accused made noise in the court, after which on November 6, the court stopped the accused from appearing in the court due to inappropriate behavior.

On December 1, lawyers of the main accused requested the formation of a medical board to examine his mental condition, which was rejected by the court on January 5, 2022. On January 13, Noor Muqadam’s father asked the court to impose the harshest punishment on the accused.

Zahir Jaffer had denied from Noor Muqqadam’s murder on February 9.Sessions Court Judge Atta Rabbani reserved the verdict on February 22 after a four-month and eight-day hearing, which was pronounced on February 24.

