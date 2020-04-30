Police, Rangers arrest three suspects of banned organization

The accused have confessed to attack on Rangers and Pak Army with hand grenade.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police and Rangers have arrested three suspects belonging to proscribed organization in a joint operation in Karachi and recovered hand grenades, weapons and ammunition.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the arrested suspects include Guhram, Fida Sabzoi and Waqar. During preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to attack on Rangers and Pak Army with hand grenade. The suspects were involved in illegal arms and ammunition shipments and other crimes. The arrested have been handed over to police for further investigation.

On the other hand, Bin Qasim police traced the murder and arrested the accused. Two suspects have killed Muhammad Sultan on February 14 by hitting him with an iron rod on his head and hid the dead body in forest. The arrested accused include Habdar Sahag and Naseer. The accused had escaped to Sindh after the murder.

