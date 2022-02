Police conducted a raid in a hotel on a tip to apprehend people involved in criminal activities

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police conducted a raid in a hotel on a tip to apprehend people involved in criminal activities when the owner and the workers of the hotel attacked the police in Model Colony area of Karachi.

According to details, the hotel management allegedly helped the criminals escape on which the police filed a case against them for intervening in government affairs.

In another incident, a drug trafficker was killed by the rangers in Sikandarabad area of Karachi.