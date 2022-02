Afterwards the lawyer escaped leaving his motorcycle behind.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Lawyer has killed a Special Branch Clerk in the domain of old Anarkali in Lahore.

According to police, the lawyer had a spat with the victim Abdul Rehman over the collision of motorbikes. Afterwards the lawyer escaped leaving his motorcycle behind.

It was further added by police that the lawyer has even punched and kicked the victim. The 55-year-old Abdul Rehman died on spot. An Investigation has been launched after taking the body into custody.