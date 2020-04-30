FIA arrest man for sharing indecent videos, photos of woman on social media

The accused had become friends with the woman and then blackmailed her later.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) cyber crime has arrested the suspect for sharing indecent videos and photos of a woman on social media and blackmailing her.

According to FIA, a case has been registered after the arrest of accused Afser Rajpoot. The accused used to share obscene videos and photos of the woman on social media, while he also used to share the indecent videos and photos through his friends.

It was further added that the suspect has admitted the crime. Further investigation is being carried out.


