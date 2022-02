A group of five men raped a woman in Daska area of Sialkot.

SIALKOT (Dunya News) – A group of five men raped a woman in Daska area of Sialkot.

According to details, one of the suspects named Kamran became friends with the victim over telephone and afterward raped her with his friends.

A complaint has been filed with the police and when the police party came to make arrests they were attacked by the culprits and held hostage.

The accused also looted the police officials.