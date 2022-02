The SHO Faisal Town Yasir Bashir Cheema has spread a cloth on the CCTV cameras.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - SHO Faisal Town Yasir Bashir Cheema and Female Sub-Inspector Mehwish has been suspended for covering the camera to celebrate birthday in Police Station.

The SHO Faisal Town Yasir Bashir Cheema has spread a cloth on the CCTV cameras before cutting the birthday cake in the room.

Staff in the IG’s office monitoring room had noted the closed cameras. After which DIG Operations suspended Yasir Bashir Cheema and Mehwish.