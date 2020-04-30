Woman files rape case against Tik Toker Bhola Record

The police said that an investigation has been underway considering the victim’s statements.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Rape case has been registered against the Tik Toker Nabeel Akram also known as Bhola Record at the Ghalib Market Police Station in Lahore.

According to police, a woman named Shaista Talib has filed the rape case against the Tik Toker Nabeel Akram, who had earned fame by sharing videos on the social app Tik Tok.

As per the plaintiff’s statement Nabeel had called her to a private hotel in Gulberg and then raped the victim there.

