CTD arrests terrorist involved in terror incident at Quaid-e-Azam Residency.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested the most wanted terrorist of the banned organization involved in the incident of terrorism at Quaid-e-Azam Residency in Ziarat.

According to the spokesperson of CTD, three terrorists including Dar Mohammad have been arrested in an intelligence based operation in Harnai.

The spokesperson added that two sub-machine guns, grenades, explosives, prima card and other items were recovered from the possession of wanted terrorists.

The scope of investigation against the network has been widened after registering a case against the arrested terrorists.

