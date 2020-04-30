Court acquits suspects involved in murder of three MQM workers

The prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of MQM's Raees Mama, Shahid Japani and others accused.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A special anti-terrorism court has acquitted Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Raees Mama, Shahid Japani and other accused involved in the killing of three MQM workers.

A special court in the anti-terrorism complex in Karachi Central Jail has announced decision for the case of the murder of three MQM workers.

The court has acquitted MQM’s Raees Mama and others on the ground of lack of evidence. The acquitted accused include Kashif, Atif Ali, Ayaz and Shahid Japani. The court ordered that the accused be released if they were not named in any other case.

According to the police, the accused rioted in Landhi in 2013 on the instructions of the top leadership of MQM. During the riots, the suspects had killed three members of MQM.

