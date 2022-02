Gold worth 4.5 million rupees was stolen two days ago from a businessman’s house in Gulshan Iqbal

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Gold worth 4.5 million rupees was stolen two days ago from a businessman’s house in Gulshan Iqbal Block 13-D of the port city.

According to details, the maids drugged the elderly in the house by giving them intoxicated tea.

A case has been registered with the police and investigation is underway.

It merits mention here that the businessman hired the maids five months ago.