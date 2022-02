An unidentified person attacked and injured three doctors with a sharp object in the surgical ward

KARACHI (Dunya News) – An unidentified person attacked and injured three doctors with a sharp object in the surgical ward of the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi.

As per details, the police reached the hospital and arrested the attacker, a case has also been registered against him. An inquiry is underway and further information will be revealed soon, the police told.

The health workers staged a protest against the attack carried out on the doctors and demanded strict action.