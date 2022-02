CHINIOT (Dunya News) – A drug-addict husband on Sunday beat wife on not giving money for buying drugs.

According to details, the affected woman was immediately transferred to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) after being physically torched.

The victim mentioned that her husband is a drug-addict, gambler and works as sweeper to win bread for their children.

While addressing District Police Officer (DPO) Chiniot, the woman requested for being served with justice.