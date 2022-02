The suspect has been identified as Irshad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police have arrested an injured robber after an encounter in the federal capital; however, three of his accomplices managed to flee.

According to spokesperson of police, two motorcyclist were asked to stop for checking by the personnel in Jinnah Garden area of Lohi Bher police station. The criminals fired shots at policemen and in exchange of fire one robber got injured.

The suspect has been identified as Irshad and police have launched legal action against him.