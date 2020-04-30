Guards attempt to rape lady police personnel at Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two private company security guards have attempted to rape a female anti-riot force personnel deputed at the Gaddafi Stadium during the ongoing second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the police on the complaint of the girl, the lady police personnel lost her way near Nishtar Sports Complex after the match between two franchises of the PSL ended.

She sought help from the two security guards standing nearby, but they led her to a dark place and allegedly attempted to rape her.

Her screams, however, alerted her father who came for her rescue.

The accused security guards were identified as Zia and Shahid. The security guards were later arrested.

According to the police, the girl has undergone medical examination.