KARACHI (Dunya News) – A senior journalist of a private television channel, Athar Mateen, was shot dead on resisting a robbery attempt in North Nazimabad area of Karachi.

According to details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) central told that the journalist tried to flee the scene to save his life but the robbers started firing at him causing his death.

The SSP further told that the journalist, in a bid to escape, also hit the robbers with his car.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed took notice of the incident and ordered the Chief Secretary and Inspector General (IG) of Sindh police to submit the report as early as possible.

He also condemned the mishap and extended condolences to the bereaved family of the journalist.