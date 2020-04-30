Stepfather kills three-year-old in Lahore

Body of the child was shifted to morgue after collecting evidence from the crime scene.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A stepfather killed his three-year-old son and has escaped from the scene in Raiwind area of Lahore.

The cruel stepfather has killed the child Abbas Ali in front of his mother. The three-year-old had died on spot as he was pushed against the wall by his stepfather.

According to the Raiwind police, body of the child was shifted to morgue after collecting evidence from the crime scene. Police had taken the mother into custody and started investigation.

While the police added that the main accused will also be arrested soon.

