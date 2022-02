A father tortured his minor daughter on Thursday in Rajput Colony area of Karachi.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A father tortured his minor daughter on Thursday in Rajput Colony area of Karachi.

According to details, the father during the assault, picked the child up and threw her on the ground due to which she suffered head injury.

The residents of the colony told that the little girl cried and kept apologizing but the cold hearted father did not show any mercy.

The locals have appealed the concerned authorities to take strict legal action against the father.