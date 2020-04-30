Court acquits Lyari Gang War leader in 17th case.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The anti-terrorism court has acquitted the leader of Lyari Gang War Uzair Baloch in the 17th case.

The anti-terrorism court of Central Jail Karachi has announced the decision for a case of rocket attack and killing of a civilian during police operation in Lyari.

Uzair Baloch’s lawyer stated that the accused has nothing to do with the rocket attack.

According to the police, the suspects had attacked police forces in the boundaries of Napier police station in 2012 during an operation. In the attack a citizen had been killed and another was injured.

The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against the accused.

