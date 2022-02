A dead body of a three year-old boy was found from a drain in Shah Faisal Colony of the port city

KARACHI (Dunya News) –A dead body of a three year-old boy was found from a drain in Shah Faisal Colony of the port city.

According to details, the minor identified as Rohail went missing three days ago and a complaint had been filed with the police.

Police and other rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for post mortem and further inquiry.

The police official told that the cause of death can be determined only after the post mortem report comes in.