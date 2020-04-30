Man kills wife, two children over domestic dispute in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A husband killed wife, two children and mother-in-law on Tuesday in a village of Gujranwala.

According to details, Sarwar Shah, the brutal husband, killed his family members in a domestic dispute at Kalair Uncha and fled the scene.

Among the dead were mother-in-law Rashida Bibi, 60, Sadia Bibi, 45, daughter Haram Fatima, 4, and son Sahil Abbas, 6.

The villagers said that the accused and his family were living with his mother-in-law and the accused used to quarrel with them frequently.

The accused committed the incident in the dark of night while its news reached the villagers in the afternoon, following day. Meanwhile, the police teams reached the spot at the time of incident.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Wazirabad for postmortem while the accused managed to escape.

According to police, the accused will be taken into custody soon. IG Punjab has taken notice of the incident and demanded a report