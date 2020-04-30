Police arrest 10 more key suspects over Mian Channu incident

Ten more main suspects in Mian Channu case have been arrested taking the arrested key suspects to 31

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – Ten more main suspects in Mian Channu case have been arrested as significant progress was made in the investigation of the incident by the police taking the arrested key suspects to 31.

According to the investigation officials, identification of people involved in the case is being carried out with the help of footages and evidence while raids are also being held to detain other suspects. As of now, 112 people have been held and inquired on suspicion, they further revealed.

Earlier,the spokesperson of the police said that the arrested suspects could be seen attacking the citizen Aslam who was mentally unstable with bricks and sticks and

Meanwhile, Inspector General (IG) Punjab has ordered the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan and District Police Officer (DPO) Khanewal to closely supervise the investigation.