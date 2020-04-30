Road accident kills four and injuries 19 in DI Khan

The horrific accident occurred while the Jamaat was returning from Sibi Ijtema.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - At least four people were killed and 19 others have been injured in a tragic accident of a vehicle belonging to Tablighi Jamaat in Parwara area of Darazanda sub-division of Dera Ismail Khan.

The horrific accident occurred while the Jamaat was returning from Sibi Ijtema.

According to rescue officials, the medical team had provided first aid to the injured on the spot and the critically injured were shifted to hospital with the help of ambulances.

Rescue officials added that teams transported the bodies to the hospital. The passengers in the vehicle belonged to different cities of the country.

