Six killed in firing over personal dispute between brothers

The two brothers and their companions have opened fire on one another in a fight.

SUKKUR (Dunya News) – A dispute between two brothers over the cutting of trees resulted in the death of six people including a woman in the area within the limits of Police Station Tamachaati in Sukkur district.

The two brothers and their companions have opened fire on one another in a fight over the cutting of trees and six people were killed.

Upon the report of firing, a heavy contingent of police reached the area and took control of the situation. The bodies of the victims and a woman injured in the firing were taken to Civil Hospital Sukkur where the woman also succumbed to injuries.

The dead include three real brothers while the victims have been identified as Mesmat Nasreen, Ghulam Nabi, Ghulam Akbar, Ghulam Muhammad, Pervaiz and Owais.

