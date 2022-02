The arrest of the main accused was a challenge for the police.

NOKOT (Dunya News) – The main accused in the kidnapping rape case has been arrested in a village near Nokot in Sindh.

According to details, the victim girl had testified in court that she was raped by the accused. Ali Nawaz Tangri was one of the three main accused in the rape case. Three more people, including the main accused and the facilitator, have been arrested

20 suspects have been named in the attack and kidnapping. The arrest of the main accused was a challenge for the police.