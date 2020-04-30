6 more arrested in Mian Channu incident: police

Six more main culprits in Mian Channu case have been arrested as significant progress has been made

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) – Six more main culprits in Mian Channu case have been arrested as significant progress made in the investigation of the incident by the police. Total number of suspects arrested is now 21.

According to the investigation officials, identification of people involved in the case is being carried out with the help of footages and evidence while raids are also being held to detain other suspects.

Earlier, the police had confirmed the arrest of 15 main accused in the case.

According to the spokesperson of the police, the arrested suspects could be seen attacking the citizen Aslam with bricks and sticks. While the provisions for terrorism and serious crimes had been charged against them.