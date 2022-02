Police have recovered 80 kg heroine and betel nuts from drug peddlers

According to District Malir Police, three drug peddlers have been arrested from Balochabad and Ibrahim Haidaeri area of Karachi.

Arrested accused were selling betel nuts in the town despite of restrictions imposed by the government.

Police have also taken Rickshaw into its custody. Investigation is in process.