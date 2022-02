Police arrested two brothers who started firing at a wedding ceremony in Joharabad area of Karachi

As per media report, the accused resorted to aerial firing and injured his own brother.

According to police, two brothers who conducted aerial firing at a wedding in Joharabad have been arrested.

The accused’s own brother was injured in the firing but the incident was given the color of resistance during the robbery to cover up the matter.